Massive Fire at Oil Warehouse in Chennai, Over 500 Firemen Involved in Rescue Operations

Chennai: A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Madhavaram area in Chennai on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

At least 26 fire tenders, six foam tenders were present at the spot and over 500 firemen were involved the rescue operations, Sylendra Babu, Additional Director, Fire and Rescue Service, Tamil Nadu said.

“To a large extent, fire has been put out. It’s a godown of a chemical-based material used for medical purpose, so possibility of poisonous gas ruled out,” Babu told ANI.

