Fire Breaks Out at UCO Bank Branch in Bengaluru, Several Feared Trapped
Several people are feared trapped inside the building located at MG Road in Bengaluru. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
A massive fire broke out at UCO Bank building at MG Road in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out at a UCO Bank building in Bangalore's MG Road on Wednesday afternoon. Several people are feared trapped inside. Fire tenders have rushed to the spot.
More details awaited.
