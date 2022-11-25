CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Massive Fire at Wholesale Market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk, Rescue Ops Underway; No Injuries Reported

By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 08:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the fire began at a shop and spread to adjacent shops in the market. (News18 Photo)

Preliminary inquiry suggests that the fire began at a shop and spread to adjacent shops in the market. (News18 Photo)

Initially 18 to 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but eventually around 40 fire engines were called to the spot to douse the fire.

A major fire broke out at a wholesale market in the Bhagirath Palace area of North Delhi’s Chandni Chowk area on Thursday evening, according to officials.

Initially 18 to 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but eventually around 40 fire engines were called to the spot to douse the fire. “40 fire tenders were at the spot. The fire will be doused by morning,” Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director told ANI.

Garg added that there were no reports of injury to anyone as yet.

According to the fire department, a call about the fire was received at 9.19 pm. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the fire began at a shop and spread to adjacent shops in the market. The cause of the fire is yet to ascertained, reports PTI.

Videos of the incident showed flames rising above almost engulfing the whole area.

November 25, 2022, 07:36 IST
November 25, 2022, 08:01 IST