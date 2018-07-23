English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Ayodhya Railway Station
The fire, which started with a blast apparently due to a short circuit at a book stall on the platform, spread so rapidly and turned so massive that it took over an hour for several fire brigade vehicles to douse the flame, they said.
(Photo for representation)
Ayodhya: A massive fire broke out at the Ayodhya railway station on Monday, damaging various electrical gadgets and CCTV cameras installed at its platform one and affecting the movement of trains on the route, said officials.
No casualty, however, was reported due to the fire, which broke out early on Monday between 1 am and 2 am, they said.
The fire, which started with a blast apparently due to a short circuit at a book stall on the platform, spread so rapidly and turned so massive that it took over an hour for several fire brigade vehicles to douse the flame, they said.
At one point of time, the flames threatened to engulf the entire platform one and reach the Mankapur-Faizabad passenger train standing there, prompting us to evacuate the platform and rush the train for onward journey, Railway Protection Force in-charge Ashok Kumar Singh told PTI at Ayodhya railway station.
"The fire broke out with a big blast and first caught the book stall and a general store shop at platform number one, the reason behind the fire was an electric short circuit," he added.
Ayodhya Station Superintendent Ram Surat said at the time of fire Chapra- bound Utsarg Express was to pass through the station but it had to be halted for over an hour at the Faizabad junction.
Inspector General (Railways) Vijay Prakash, who visited the station said a probe would be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.
Also Watch
No casualty, however, was reported due to the fire, which broke out early on Monday between 1 am and 2 am, they said.
The fire, which started with a blast apparently due to a short circuit at a book stall on the platform, spread so rapidly and turned so massive that it took over an hour for several fire brigade vehicles to douse the flame, they said.
At one point of time, the flames threatened to engulf the entire platform one and reach the Mankapur-Faizabad passenger train standing there, prompting us to evacuate the platform and rush the train for onward journey, Railway Protection Force in-charge Ashok Kumar Singh told PTI at Ayodhya railway station.
"The fire broke out with a big blast and first caught the book stall and a general store shop at platform number one, the reason behind the fire was an electric short circuit," he added.
Ayodhya Station Superintendent Ram Surat said at the time of fire Chapra- bound Utsarg Express was to pass through the station but it had to be halted for over an hour at the Faizabad junction.
Inspector General (Railways) Vijay Prakash, who visited the station said a probe would be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.
Also Watch
-
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Sunday 22 July , 2018
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Sunday 22 July , 2018 Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Exclusive: Angad Bedi Breaks Silence Over Rumoured Ex Nora Fatehi's Shocking Statement on His Wedding
- Top 10 Most Exciting Smartphones Launched in 2018
- Top 5 Video Games For Petrolheads, Need For Speed, GTA and More
- The Bizarre Reason Why Shraddha Kapoor Wiped Out All of Her Instagram Photos & Videos
- Indian-Origin Kid's Performance With a Harmonium at 'Voice Kids UK' is Out of This World
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...