Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Palghar; Residents 'Can't Breathe'

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in the MIDC area at Palghar near Mumbai late on Tuesday night.

Around eight explosions took place at the plant due to the blaze. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The firefighting operation is still underway.

Initially, one fire brigade was rushed in, but it turned out to be tough to extinguish the extent of the blaze. Therefore, later at least three more fire tenders were called in.

Meanwhile, due to the release of chemical smoke from the factory, people in the neighbourhood have complained of difficulty in breathing.

