Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Hyderabad, 8 Injured

Eight people were injured in a fire accident in a chemical factory in Sangareddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, on Saturday. The blaze was almost brought under control and efforts to fully douse the fire were on, police said.

The injured have been shifted to hospital, they said, adding further details would be known after the fire-fighting operation is over. Television footage showed fire and smoke emanating from the scene soon after the incident.

The blaze was reported from Vindhya Organics Pvt Ltd in Industrial Development Area in Hyderabad's Bollaram. A chemical reaction has been identified as the cause of the fire by the police, ANI reported.

"A solvent was kept for some reaction after which it caught fire. Injured shifted to hospital. Rescue operation is on," they were quoted as saying.

