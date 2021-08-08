CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#RBIMonetaryPolicy
Home» News» India» Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Factory in Noida; 6 Tenders Rushed to the Spot
1-MIN READ

Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Factory in Noida; 6 Tenders Rushed to the Spot

The fire has broken out at a private factory in Noida Sector 63. (Image credits: ANI)

The fire has broken out at a private factory in Noida Sector 63. (Image credits: ANI)

Fire fighting operations are ongoing.

A major fire broke out on late Sunday evening at at a private factory in Noida’s Sector 63. At least six fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene and fire fighting operations are ongoing, ANI has reported.

Earlier in the day, a blaze broke out at a godown in Delhi, and no casualties were reported in the incident. A call about the fire in the godown in the Peeragarhi Chowk area was received around 1.30 pm and 15 tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 08, 2021, 22:58 IST