Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Factory in Noida; 6 Tenders Rushed to the Spot

A major fire broke out on late Sunday evening at at a private factory in Noida’s Sector 63. At least six fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene and fire fighting operations are ongoing, ANI has reported.

Massive fire breaks out at a private factory in Noida sector 63. At least six fire tenders rushed to spot. Firefighting operation underway. pic.twitter.com/tnuz4ZfEKm— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 8, 2021

Earlier in the day, a blaze broke out at a godown in Delhi, and no casualties were reported in the incident. A call about the fire in the godown in the Peeragarhi Chowk area was received around 1.30 pm and 15 tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

