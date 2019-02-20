English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Rubber Factory in Kochi, 10 Fire-Fighting Teams Rushed to the Spot
The fire broke out in the five-storey building near the Ernakulam South railway station in Kochi on Wednesday afternoon.
Representative Image (Image: PTI)
Kochi: A massive fire broke out at a footwear godown in Kerala's Kochi on Wednesday afternoon.
Residents from nearby buildings have been evacuated and till now, no casualties have been reported.
The fire broke out in the five-storey building near the Ernakulam South railway station.
Ten fire fighting teams have rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.
Details awaited
