Home » News » India » Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Vadodara, 7 Injured, Rescue Ops Underway
Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Chemical Factory in Vadodara, 7 Injured, Rescue Ops Underway

The incident took place at Deepak Nitrite company. (Image: screengrab from a video)

Fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the flames

News Desk

A massive fire broke out after an explosion in a chemical factory at Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat’s Vadodara city on Thursday. The incident took place at Deepak Nitrite company and seven people have sustained injuries.

Fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the flames and rescue operation is Underway. Those injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

More details are awaited.

first published:June 02, 2022, 20:16 IST