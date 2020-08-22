INDIA

Massive Blaze Erupts in Chemical Factory Near Air Force Academy in Telangana's Dundigal

A major fire breaks out at a chemical factory near Air Force Academy in Dundigal. (ANI)

The incident came two days after a huge fire broke out inside the Srisailam hydroelectric power plant located on the Telangana side of the border with Andhra Pradesh in which nine people, mostly engineers, lost their lives.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 22, 2020, 11:42 PM IST
A major fire broke out at a chemical factory near the Air Force Academy in Dundigal in Telangana on Saturday night. Eight fire tenders have been immediately rushed to the spot in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, news agency ANI quoted fire department officials as saying.

The process to douse the flames is underway. No casualties have been reported so far from the site.

The incident came two days after a massive fire broke out inside the Srisailam hydroelectric power plant located on the Telangana side of the border with Andhra Pradesh in which nine people, mostly engineers, lost their lives.

