Massive Blaze Erupts in Chemical Factory Near Air Force Academy in Telangana's Dundigal

A major fire broke out at a chemical factory near the Air Force Academy in Dundigal in Telangana on Saturday night. Eight fire tenders have been immediately rushed to the spot in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district, news agency ANI quoted fire department officials as saying.

The process to douse the flames is underway. No casualties have been reported so far from the site.

Telangana: A major fire breaks out at a chemical factory near Air Force Academy in Dundigal area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district. No casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/pURBGOLroa — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

The incident came two days after a massive fire broke out inside the Srisailam hydroelectric power plant located on the Telangana side of the border with Andhra Pradesh in which nine people, mostly engineers, lost their lives.