Massive Fire Breaks Out in Mumbai's Andheri; 10 Fire Engines Rush to Spot | WATCH

A massive fire broke out at a film studio in Mumbai’s Andheri West on Friday, officials said. Plumes of black smoke were seen at a film set installed at Chitrakoot Ground behind the Mahalaxmi estate.

The fire brigade got a call at 4:28 pm and 10 fire engines have been sent to the site, a statement said. The blaze, designated as a Level 2 fire, was reported in the Andheri West area, near Star Bazar on the link road. Earlier, officials had said the fire started in a shop in the area, but later they confirmed that it was at a film set.



No injured persons have been reported yet, the Mumbai fire brigade said.

