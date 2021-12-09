Fire Erupts Outside Churchgate Station in Mumbai, No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out outside the Churchgate railway station in Mumbai on Thursday. No one was injured, according to officials. The short circuit caused a blaze to erupt in a heap of garbage near gate no. 3 on Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk around 1.56 pm.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by around 2.09 pm, the official said. "No one was hurt in the fire," the official said. The blaze erupted outside the station premises in an area under the civic jurisdiction, a railway official said.

The MFB, police, Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST), 108 Ambulance and ward staff had rushed to the spot.

The Churchgate station is a terminus on the Mumbai suburban railway's western line.

(With PTI Inputs)

