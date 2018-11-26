English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Massive Fire in Mumbai's Wadala as Oil Tanker Bursts Into Flames After Crashing Under Monorail Line
A massive fire broke out in South Mumbai's Wadala area on Monday night after an oil tanker burst into flames underneath the monorail line.
The fire incident in Mumbai's Wadala.
A massive fire broke out in South Mumbai's Wadala area late on Monday night after an oil tanker burst into flames underneath the monorail line.
The incident happened near Bhakti park at around 10:50 pm. There have been no reports of any casualties so far.
The police have cordoned off the area and five fire tenders are trying to douse the flames.
The city has seen a series of fire accidents lately. In October, a major fire broke out at a slum near the Bandra railway station. According to officials, the fire was caused by a series of cylinder blasts.
On November 13, fire broke out at the BPCL colony in Kurla after a leakage in a pipeline.
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Monday 26 November , 2018
CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Coastal Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Monday 26 November , 2018 CCTV Security: 26/11 Ten Years On, Is Mumbai Safe?
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
