1-min read

Massive Fire in Mumbai's Wadala as Oil Tanker Bursts Into Flames After Crashing Under Monorail Line

A massive fire broke out in South Mumbai's Wadala area on Monday night after an oil tanker burst into flames underneath the monorail line.

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2018, 11:48 PM IST
Massive Fire in Mumbai's Wadala as Oil Tanker Bursts Into Flames After Crashing Under Monorail Line
The fire incident in Mumbai's Wadala.
A massive fire broke out in South Mumbai's Wadala area late on Monday night after an oil tanker burst into flames underneath the monorail line.

The incident happened near Bhakti park at around 10:50 pm. There have been no reports of any casualties so far.

The police have cordoned off the area and five fire tenders are trying to douse the flames.

The city has seen a series of fire accidents lately. In October, a major fire broke out at a slum near the Bandra railway station. According to officials, the fire was caused by a series of cylinder blasts.

On November 13, fire broke out at the BPCL colony in Kurla after a leakage in a pipeline.

