Massive Landslide Wipes Out Sleeping Family in Uttarakhand’s Tehri After Heavy Rains
A 10-year-old girl was rescued from the debris of the house in Kot village, Tehri District Magistrate Sonika said.
New Tehri: Seven members of a family, mostly women and children, were buried alive on Wednesday morning in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, officials said.
A 10-year-old girl was rescued from the debris of the house in Kot village, Tehri District Magistrate Sonika said.
One of the women killed was pregnant.
The family was asleep when the landslide took place around 4 am.
Local residents rushed to the spot at the end of the village, rescuing Babli who suffered foot injuries and was treated on the spot, the DM said.
Seven bodies were later pulled out from the debris.
The victims were identified as been identified as Mor Singh (32), Sanju Devi (30), Lachmi Devi (25), Hansa Devi (28), Atul (8) Ashish (10) and Swati (3).
Hansa Devi, whose body was the last to be recovered, was pregnant.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
