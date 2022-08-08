Massive Manhunt On To Nab 'BJP Leader' Shrikant Tyagi, Bulldozers Reach Noida Society Where He Abused Woman

A massive manhunt by Noida Police is underway to nab Shrikant Tyagi who was seen assaulting a woman at a housing complex and identified himself as the national executive member of the party’s Kisan Morcha and national co-cordinator of its Yuva Samiti.

Noida Police is reportedly coordinating with other police forces and 12 teams have been formed to trace Shrikant Tyagi who has been on the run since the video of him abusing a woman at the Noida’s Grand Omaxe society went viral.

Around 50 premises have been raided so far to find him, sources said. Meanwhile, JCBs were on Monday seen outside Grand Omaxe in Noida’s Sector 93 where Shrikant Tyagi had abused and assaulted the woman.

https://twitter.com/search?q=SHRIKANT%20TYAGI%20ANI&src=typed_query&f=top

The Noida Police on Saturday said they have detained four close associates and impounded two vehicles of the absconding politician and also lodged another FIR against him.

The BJP, however, distance itself from Shrikant Tyagi.

Tyagi was booked under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on any woman, intending to outrage or knowing it to be likely that he will thereby outrage her modesty) on Friday over a spat with a co-resident of their housing society in Sector 93B.

The woman objected to plantation of some trees by Shrikant Tyagi, citing violation of rules even as he claimed he was within his rights to do so.

“We had responded immediately after the episode came to light and an FIR was lodged accordingly. Today, during further investigation into the matter, four close associates of Shrikant Tyagi were detained for questioning,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (law and order) Ranvijay Singh had said on Saturday.

“The police team that went to the spot found three vehicles of Tyagi there. Two of them were found violating the Motor Vehicle Act and were impounded. The third vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, had the official symbol of the Uttar Pradesh government on it but in violation of rules,” he added.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh | Today 4 close associates of Shrikant Tyagi were detained for questioning. The police team that went to the spot found three vehicles of Tyagi there. Two of them were found violating the Motor Vehicle Act and were impounded: ADCP Ranvijay Singh (06.08) pic.twitter.com/4bMwSHa3XB — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2022

A separate FIR has been lodged for misuse of government symbol,” Singh said.

Multiple videos of Friday’s episode surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also hurled abusive words for her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma and BJP’s Noida unit chief Mahesh Gupta visited the Grand Omaxe society and met the local residents. They told the residents that Tyagi is not a member of the BJP and assured their party’s support. Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Uttar Pradesh slammed the BJP over the episode. At a press conference in Noida, Congress’s Pankhuri Pathak shared pictures of Tyagi with senior BJP leaders as she hit out at the party for “anti-women” attitude.

She also accused the BJP of “lying through their teeth” over Tyagi’s association with the party. “Today the BJP is saying Shrikant Tyagi is not member of the party. But he was moving around with a security staff that not even MLAs or ministers have. One can imagine the clout he had in this government,” Pathak said. AAP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar unit chief Bhupendra Jadaun also shared pictures of Tyagi with senior BJP leaders and other documents to claim his association with the saffron party.

He also accused the BJP of lying, spreading misinformation in order to save its member. On Friday evening, Tyagi had told PTI that the woman’s claims were untrue and she had first instigated the spat. He had also claimed that the matter was blowing out of proportion because of his association with the BJP.

(With PTI inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here