Massive Protest in Rajasthan’s Sikar Over Raju Thehat Killing | WATCH

Protests broke out in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Sunday evening in light of notorious gangster Raju Thehat’s shootout that took place on Saturday. Angry protesters demanded financial help, security anf government jobs for the gangster’s family. Thehat was killed in a shootout, along with Tarachand Jaat.

People clashed with police authorities near the mortuary where both bodies were kept. Protesters said they would meet the collector and the additional district magistrate to press for their demands.

#WATCH | Protest against the recent shootout turned violent as protestors slammed barriers in Sikar, RajMP Hanuman Beniwal seen during the protest. Protestors are demanding security for family of Raju Thehat & govt job& financial help for deceased civilian Tarachand’s family pic.twitter.com/cZjk0wS7kF — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 4, 2022

Meanwhile, in less than 24 hours, the Rajasthan Police arrested five accused allegedly involved in the killing of Raju Thehat. DGP Umesh Mishra on Sunday said that two of five accused – Manish Jat and Vikram Gurjar – belong to Sikar, while Satish Kumhar, Jatin Meghwal and Naveen Meghwal are from Haryana.

Markets in Sikar were also closed on Sunday on a call given by Teja Sena, an organisation of Jat community, in protest against the incident.

Thehat was killed on Saturday in a hail of bullets outside his house. Tarachand Kadwasara had gone to meet his daughter studying in a coaching institute. He was also hit by bullets and died. The assailants fired at him, stanched his car’s keys and fled in it from the spot, a PTI report said.

Intense search operations by 15 police teams were launched after the incident and the borders were sealed. It was learnt that the accused were hidden in the Dabla area of Sikar near Haryana border. A raid was conducted and Manish and Vikram were nabbed with weapons and live cartridges.

Significantly, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) MP Hanuman Beniwal, who demanded a probe by either the CBI or an SIT in the case, claiming the involvement of some Congress leaders, was also among the protesters along with Mukesh Bhakar, a Congress MLA from the Sachin Pilot camp.

(With ANI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here