Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Massive Traffic Jams in Srinagar, Only a Few Shops Remain Open During Morning Hours

Massive traffic jams were witnessed in several areas of the city here as the movement of private vehicles increased for which additional traffic persons had to be deployed.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2019, 2:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Massive Traffic Jams in Srinagar, Only a Few Shops Remain Open During Morning Hours
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard during security lockdown in Srinagar. (Image : AP)

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley showed some signs of normalcy on Thursday, with massive traffic jams witnessed in summer capital Srinagar and some shops opening in the city in the morning hours. However, the government's efforts to reopen schools, which have now been closed for two months following the abrogation of Article 370, failed again as students stayed away from educational institutions, officials said.

Massive traffic jams were witnessed in several areas of the city here as the movement of private vehicles increased, officials said. They said additional traffic personnel had to be deployed in the city to regulate traffic as the increased movement of private transport, auto-rickshaws, and inter-district cabs led to jams at various places especially at intersections.

Main markets and other business establishments in Kashmir remained shut on Thursday, even as some shops in the city were open till 11 am, they said. Mobile services remained suspended in Kashmir except in Handwara and Kupwara areas in the north, while Internet services -- across all platforms continued to be snapped in the valley since the night of August 4, officials said.

The functioning of schools in Kashmir has remained affected since August 5 when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and to bifurcate the state into two Union territories.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Khan had on Monday directed all Deputy Commissioners and officers concerned to ensure that all government schools, as well as private institutions up to Higher Secondary level of the valley, be open by Thursday and Colleges to open by or before 9 October.

The officials said the state government was trying its best to have normal functioning in schools, but its efforts have not borne any fruit as most parents continued to keep children at home due to apprehensions about their safety.

The officials said there were no restrictions anywhere in the valley, but security forces were deployed in strength in vulnerable areas to maintain law and order.

Most of the top-level and second-rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders, including two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have been either detained or placed under house arrest.

Another former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah has been arrested under the controversial Public Safety Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram