Mastermind Behind ‘Murderous Assault’ on SAIL Chairman Held, Was Miffed Over Cancelled Deal
Delhi Police arrested AK Singh, a contractor and coal mafia, for the crime along with six other people. The accused's company Sonam Trading SCZ had signed a deal for coal worth Rs 100 crore.
File photo of Anil Kumar Chaudhary (Source: www. sail.co.in)
New Delhi: The mastermind behind the attack on SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary was arrested on Monday, almost a month after he was attacked with iron rods in the National Capital.
Delhi Police arrested AK Singh, a contractor and coal mafia, for the crime along with six other people. Police said SAIL and accused Singh’s company Sonam Trading SCZ signed a deal for coal worth Rs 100 crore. The coal was to come from Singh’s company and SAIL was paid Rs 30 crore for the same.
The coal samples were sought twice but they did not match the standards and hence, the deal was cancelled. This angered Singh, who decided to hire people to attack the chairman.
Chaudhary, 58, was on his way back home from work when his car was hit by another vehicle occupied by four people at around 10.30pm on August Kranti road, SAIL said in August. He was reportedly rescued by the Highway Patrolling Staff of Defence Colony, which reached the spot.
Police investigation revealed that Chaudhary and his driver were attacked when they stepped out of their car. One of the men in the other vehicle caught the driver by his neck, while the other three assaulted him.
"Steel Authority of India Limited is deeply shocked and anguished while sharing the news of murderous assault," the company had said, adding that Chaudhary was attacked with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs.
