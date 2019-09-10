Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Mastermind Behind ‘Murderous Assault’ on SAIL Chairman Held, Was Miffed Over Cancelled Deal

Delhi Police arrested AK Singh, a contractor and coal mafia, for the crime along with six other people. The accused's company Sonam Trading SCZ had signed a deal for coal worth Rs 100 crore.

Nitisha Kashyap | CNN-News18

Updated:September 10, 2019, 8:23 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mastermind Behind ‘Murderous Assault’ on SAIL Chairman Held, Was Miffed Over Cancelled Deal
File photo of Anil Kumar Chaudhary (Source: www. sail.co.in)
Loading...

New Delhi: The mastermind behind the attack on SAIL chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary was arrested on Monday, almost a month after he was attacked with iron rods in the National Capital.

Delhi Police arrested AK Singh, a contractor and coal mafia, for the crime along with six other people. Police said SAIL and accused Singh’s company Sonam Trading SCZ signed a deal for coal worth Rs 100 crore. The coal was to come from Singh’s company and SAIL was paid Rs 30 crore for the same.

The coal samples were sought twice but they did not match the standards and hence, the deal was cancelled. This angered Singh, who decided to hire people to attack the chairman.

Chaudhary, 58, was on his way back home from work when his car was hit by another vehicle occupied by four people at around 10.30pm on August Kranti road, SAIL said in August. He was reportedly rescued by the Highway Patrolling Staff of Defence Colony, which reached the spot.

Police investigation revealed that Chaudhary and his driver were attacked when they stepped out of their car. One of the men in the other vehicle caught the driver by his neck, while the other three assaulted him.

"Steel Authority of India Limited is deeply shocked and anguished while sharing the news of murderous assault," the company had said, adding that Chaudhary was attacked with iron rods on his head, neck, knees and legs.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram