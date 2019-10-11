Take the pledge to vote

Mastermind of Lalitha Jewellery Robbery Surrenders before Court, Hunt on to Nab Another Accused

On October 2, two masked men had drilled their way into the jewelry outlet in Tiruchirapalli from an adjacent building and had taken away gold, diamond and platinum jewelry from the showroom.

Deepa Balakrishnan | CNN-News18deepab18

Updated:October 11, 2019, 9:50 PM IST
Mastermind of Lalitha Jewellery Robbery Surrenders before Court, Hunt on to Nab Another Accused
Bengaluru: An accused wanted in the Lalitha Jewellery robbery surrendered before a magistrate court on Friday morning in Bengaluru. The accused, 'Thiruvarur' Murugan, is believed to be the mastermind of the robbery where two robbers took away jewelry worth Rs 13 crore.

On October 2, two masked men had drilled their way into the jewelry outlet in Tiruchirapalli from an adjacent building and had taken away gold, diamond and platinum jewelry from the showroom, the store owner had told the police. The act was caught on the CCTV camera installed there.

Murugan is suspected to be one of the two men, while another suspect 50-year-old Ganeshan, is still on the run. The police was on the lookout for Murugan for the last one week. He is an accused in nearly a hundred cases, most of them in Bengaluru East's Banaswadi area.

While the two men carried out the heist, another Suresh waited for them outside and helped them transfer the jewelry into the car. Another person, Manikandan, was supposed to take Suresh to Nagapattinam where they were would to sell the jewelry.

But the plan was foiled when Manikandan was caught by the traffic police. The police zeroed in on Murugan and Ganeshan after questioning Manikandan. They were led to Murugan by Suresh, who is related to him.

With police closing in on him, Murugan chose to surrender in a four-year-old case of theft of Rs 48,000 in Banaswadi police station limits.

Murugan has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, but the police is likely to seek his custody for interrogation soon.

The police said that he has committed offences in Karanataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana and had hideouts in all three states.

“We had arrested him in 2015 when there were a series of crimes in east Bengaluru and we collected evidences against him. He was in our custody for more than 90 days and we had seized property worth more than Rs 5 crores from him at that time," a police officer said.



