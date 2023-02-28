Mastermind of Cyber Cons Nexus, Siphoned Off Rs 70 Lakhs; Sacked BSF Constable Arrested by Delhi Police

A nexus of Cyber cons was busted by the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police on Tuesday, that led to the arrest of sacked BSF constable Ghanshyam Yadav, responsible for operating it.

The 33-year-old Ghazipur resident is said to be he mastermind of the nexus and was presently living in Prayagraj under assumed false identity. According to DCP Prashant Gautam of Special Cell’s IFSO unit, he was involved in siphoning off Rs 70 lakh from a large numbers of Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) of Border Security Force personnel.

A complaint was received from NPS Section, BSF wherein it was alleged that Rs 70 lakh had been fraudulently siphoned off from PRAN through 89 fake transactions of 65 employees of BSF. The fraudulent transactions were made using an online facility of partial withdrawal of accumulated funds by self-declaration or authentication under the National Pension Scheme during Covid period.

“During investigation, Ghanshyam was apprehended from Prayagraj who was living there in rented accommodation with his paramour under assumed identity of Shyam Singh. He had presented himself as constable in the communication department of UP Police. He had a sticker of Police on his car and a cap and uniform of UP Police," said Prashant Gautam, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO).

The accused sacked BSF constable got his name changed on his Aadhaar card by uploading a forged request for name change on the portal of Aadhar authenticated by using forged stamp of CMO Prayagraj. “The trail of the whole cheated amount from PRANs has been established to be credited in two accounts of Rewa, Madhya Pradesh," said the official.

According to reports, Yadav kept on skipping suspicion from anyone because his experience in BSF had helped him acquire a body language and mannerism, that was hard to doubt. He drove his car with a fake police uniform and a fake sticker on the car’s back.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that a special online OTP based mechanism was allowed to be used for partial withdrawal i.e. 25 per cent of self-contribution of accumulated funds in PRAN under NPS through self-declaration or authentication during Covid considering the hardship being faced in offline requests.

“Ghanshyam was posted as a constable in BSF in 122nd Bn. in Malada, West Bengal in May 2019 when he was dismissed from services. During the same period, he got the login credentials of 122nd Bn. of BSF," said the DCP.

A team of Delhi Police was quick to swing into action upon receiving complaint about Yadav. Using digital foot prints from various possible sources and information collated from different sources, they started investigation at different places including Rewa, Ghazipur, Prayagraj and Noida. They were eventually narrowed downed to the Naini area of Prayagraj.

A team was then sent to Prayagraj where Ghanshyam was apprehended who was living there in an rented accommodation with his paramour under assumed identity of Shyam Singh. He had presented himself as a constable in the communication department of UP Police.

