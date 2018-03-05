GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Mastermind of Sunjuwan Attack, Which Claimed 7 Lives, Killed in Encounter

There have been no Civilian casualties or Collateral damage. This has resulted in a major dent to the designs of JeM as after elimination of their earlier operational commander Noor Mohd Tantrey in the same area on December 17, his successor too has been killed.

News18.com

Updated:March 5, 2018, 7:58 PM IST
File image of Jaish-e-Muhammad militant Mufti Waqas, the mastermind of Sunjuwan attack.
Barely 20 days after the Sunjawan terror attack, which claimed the lives of six soldiers and a civilian, security forces in Kashmir have ‘eliminated the mastermind who had orchestrated the attack’.

According to security forces, based on specific intelligence of presence of a militant in the area of Hatwar, Awantipur, a joint specific operation was launched Monday by 50 RR in which a Jaish-e-Muhammad militant was killed.

Later, the slain militant was identified as Mufti Waqas of Jaish-e-Muhammad. Waqas was an A++ category militant.

“During the surgical operation the mastermind of the Sunjuwan attack and the Jaish-e-Mohammed operational commander, Mufti Waqas, was killed,” Defence PRO, Col Rajesh Kalia said in a statement.

“There have been no civilian casualties or collateral damage,” he added.

Three AK-56-wielding terrorists wearing Army combat uniform entered the residential quarters of the Sunjuwan Army camp on February 10 killing six Indian Army soldiers and a civilian. The attackers were killed in an encounter that lasted more than 36 hours.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman blamed Pakistan-based terror groups for the attack and warned the neighbours saying they "will pay for its misadventure".

| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
