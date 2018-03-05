Mastermind of Sunjuwan Attack, Which Claimed 7 Lives, Killed in Encounter

Barely 20 days after the Sunjawan terror attack, which claimed the lives of six soldiers and a civilian, security forces in Kashmir have ‘eliminated the mastermind who had orchestrated the attack’.According to security forces, based on specific intelligence of presence of a militant in the area of Hatwar, Awantipur, a joint specific operation was launched Monday by 50 RR in which a Jaish-e-Muhammad militant was killed.Later, the slain militant was identified as Mufti Waqas of Jaish-e-Muhammad. Waqas was an A++ category militant.“During the surgical operation the mastermind of the Sunjuwan attack and the Jaish-e-Mohammed operational commander, Mufti Waqas, was killed,” Defence PRO, Col Rajesh Kalia said in a statement.“There have been no civilian casualties or collateral damage,” he added.Three AK-56-wielding terrorists wearing Army combat uniform entered the residential quarters of the Sunjuwan Army camp on February 10 killing six Indian Army soldiers and a civilian. The attackers were killed in an encounter that lasted more than 36 hours.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman blamed Pakistan-based terror groups for the attack and warned the neighbours saying they "will pay for its misadventure".indiaivideosmoviesivideosindiaivideos