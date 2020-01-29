MAT Admit Card 2020 Released at mat.aima.in, Download via Direct Link

The All India Management Association (AIMA) on January 29 has released MAT Admit card 2020. The exam-conducting authority has published the MAT Admit Card 2020 on its official website https://www.aima.in/testing-services/mat/mat.html. AIMA was to release the MAT Admit card 2020 on January 28, but it deferred it to the next day. The Management Aptitude Test 2020 will be conducted in a computer-based format. Candidates, who are preparing for the examination, can download the MAT Hall Ticket 2020 via direct link here https://mat.aima.in/feb20/admitcard-login

MAT Admit Card 2020 is an important document, which should be produced at the test centre. Candidates should reach the centre 90 minutes before the commencement of the Management Aptitude Test. Apart from MAT Admit Card 2020, one should not forget to carry a valid id proof.

As per the procedure, invigilators will vet the MAT Admit Card 2020 and sign on it. Then, they will take the upper half of the MAT Admit Card 2020 and leave the lower half with candidates.

How to download the MAT Admit Card 2020?

• Go to the official website of the AIMA or use this link (https://mat.aima.in/feb20/admitcard-login).

• On the homepage of the AIMA website, you will find the option of Download CBT Admit Card in the In Focus section.

• Click on the Download CBT Admit Card option.

• After clicking on the option, you will be directed to Admit card page.

• On that page, you will be required to enter your registration number and date of birth.

• Upon entering the required details, you will be able to download your MAT Admit Card 2020.

