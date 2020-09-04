INDIA

Amid Pandemic, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to Deliver 'Prasad' at Home throughout India

Vaishno Devi shrine wears a deserted look on the first day of Navratri during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Jammu, on March 25, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Ramesh Kumar Jangid, chief executive officer (CEO) of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine said on his Twitter handle, "Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has introduced the home delivery of Prasad to the devotees in India.

The management of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine said on Friday that it has arranged home delivery of 'Prasad' to devotees throughout the country.

"For further details and placing orders, please visit our website maavaishnodevi.org. You can also get your queries redressed through 0-9906019475 from 8AM to 8PM JMD".

The shrine is situated in the Trikuta Hills of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Before the ongoing pandemic, over 2.60 crore devotees from different parts of the country would visit the shrine each year.

The shrine was closed for devotees after the outbreak of the pandemic.

It has now been re-opened for a limited number of devotees on a daily basis.

Devotees coming from outside J&K must undergo a Covid-19 test before they are allowed to undertake the pilgrimage.

