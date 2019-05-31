Take the pledge to vote

Maths is Now Mandatory in 'Best of Four' Subjects for Admission to BA Economics at DU

Till last year, if a student had 50 per cent in Mathematics, he could apply for BA (Hons) in Economics, but this year it has been made mandatory for 'Best of Four', which means it has to be part of the top four subjects, aggregate of which will be considered for admission.

May 31, 2019
New Delhi: Admission officials and student counsellors of Delhi University were flooded with queries on Friday about Mathematics being mandatory in the 'Best of Four' subjects for BA (Hons) in Economics.

Many angry parents, who were present at the first Open Day, questioned admission officials why Mathematics was made a mandatory subject in the 'Best of Four'.

Till last year, if a student had 50 per cent in Mathematics, he could apply for BA (Hons) in Economics, but this year it has been made mandatory for 'Best of Four', which means it has to be part of the top four subjects, aggregate of which will be considered for admission.

"Why was it not done last year? Why was it done this year?" questioned a parent.

Admission officials told them that for the 'Best of Four', one language subject, Mathematics and combination of best two other elective subjects are necessary. If the student does not include Economics in 'Best of Four', he will have to undergo a deduction of one per cent in the aggregate.

A counsellor said he had answered several queries about it and also complained that they were being queried about things that are already there in the admission bulletin.

Some student counsellors said many students and their parents had not read the bulletin of information and were making queries, the answers to which were already there in the bulletin.

A DU aspirant, Mehak, said, "They have provided us handouts about eligibility criterion for various courses but I still have queries."

"I want to pursue Bsc (Home Science) but I passed my Class 12 in Humanities. I do not know whether I will have to undergo a deduction in the aggregate if I apply," she said.

The online registration process for Delhi University began at 8pm on May 30. The online registration will end on June 14 and the first cut-off is likely to be declared on June 20.

The second cut-off list will likely be out on June 25, while the third cut-off list will be out on June 29. The fourth and fifth cut-offs are likely to be announced on July 4 and July 5, respectively.
