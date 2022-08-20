Mathura: 2 Dead, 6 Injured Amid Massive Crowd During Janmashtami Celebrations at Banke Bihari Temple

In a tragic incident at the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura, two people died and six were injured due to a large crowd amid Janmashtami celebrations.

During the ‘Mangla’ Aarti on Friday, a woman, who had come from Noida, died after ‘suffocating’ due to the crowd, sources said. Another man from Jabalpur, aged 65, lost his life after losing consciousness.

The incident took place at Gate No. 4 of the temple. Administrative officials present inside the premises handled the situation, and now darshan have resumed, sources said.

The injured temple-goers were admitted to the hospital by officials.

The family of the woman who died has asked officials to hand over her remains without conducting a post-mortem.

This is a breaking news story. More details awaited.

