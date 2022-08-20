CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Mathura: 2 Dead, 6 Injured Amid Massive Crowd During Janmashtami Celebrations at Banke Bihari Temple
1-MIN READ

Mathura: 2 Dead, 6 Injured Amid Massive Crowd During Janmashtami Celebrations at Banke Bihari Temple

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 20, 2022, 07:35 IST

Mathura, India

A massive crowd had gathered for the celebrations here. (Image: ANI)

A massive crowd had gathered for the celebrations here. (Image: ANI)

During the 'Mangla' Aarti on Friday, a woman, who had come from Noida, died after 'suffocating' due to the crowd, sources said

In a tragic incident at the Banke Bihari temple in Mathura, two people died and six were injured due to a large crowd amid Janmashtami celebrations.

During the ‘Mangla’ Aarti on Friday, a woman, who had come from Noida, died after ‘suffocating’ due to the crowd, sources said. Another man from Jabalpur, aged 65, lost his life after losing consciousness.

The incident took place at Gate No. 4 of the temple. Administrative officials present inside the premises handled the situation, and now darshan have resumed, sources said.

The injured temple-goers were admitted to the hospital by officials.

The family of the woman who died has asked officials to hand over her remains without conducting a post-mortem.

This is a breaking news story. More details awaited.

first published:August 20, 2022, 07:25 IST
last updated:August 20, 2022, 07:35 IST