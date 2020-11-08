Mathura Bar Issues Notice To 5 Lawyers Over Working At 'Boycotted' Courts

Mathura (UP), Nov 7: The Bar association of Mathura has issued show cause notice to five advocates for working in the courts that have been “boycotted” by the body, an officer bearer said. All the five advocates have been asked to submit an explanation within three days, Sushil Sharma, President, Bar Association of Mathura said. A meeting of the working committee and advisory committee has been called on November 9 to decide the future course of action, he said.

On November 5, after a one-day strike, the Bar had decided to boycott the CJM and ACJM firstcourts. The Bar said it took the decision over alleged unnecessary delay in the course of justice delivery and harassing of members of the bar etc. by the these courts. The official said notice has been served to former joint secretary of the Mathura bar association L.K. Gautam, senior advocate Arjun Singh, Tejpal Singh, Badan Singh and Laik Singh, for allegedly working in the “boycotted” courts.

