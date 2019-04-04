English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mathura Constable Attacked with Acid After She Rejects Marriage Proposal
The ghastly incident took place after the victim rejected the marriage proposal made by one of the accused, Sanjay Singh. But, both the assailants were reportedly known to her.
Image for representation only.
Lucknow: A police constable was attacked with acid by two assailants when she was going for her duty in Mathura on Thursday. She was immediately rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
The ghastly incident took place after the victim rejected the marriage proposal made by one of the accused, Sanjay Singh. But, both the assailants were reportedly known to her.
Further, hen SP City Mathura, Rajesh Kumar, was questioned about the incident, the officer misbehaved and threatened News18 Uttar Pradesh journalist Himanshu Tripathi.
Kumar, who was visiting the constable at the hospital, threatened Tripathi for questioning him about the law and order of Mathura. When asked about the incident, the SP said, “I won’t tell you anything”, blocking the camera with his hand.
ADG Law and Oder Anand Kumar termed the entire incident as “unfortunate.” However, Director General of Police UP, OP Singh ordered swift action against the assailant. He also order for disciplinary action against Kumar. The police has been ordered to check on people who sell acid in district.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
