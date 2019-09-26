Take the pledge to vote

Mathura Couple Fire Gunshots in Air, Set Car Ablaze to 'Announce Their Marriage'

The couple, Shubham Choudhary and Anujla Sharma, revealed to the police that they had planned the incident in order to announce their marriage.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

September 26, 2019
Mathura Couple Fire Gunshots in Air, Set Car Ablaze to 'Announce Their Marriage'
Representative Image.
Lucknow: The streets of Mathura witnessed a high drama on Wednesday evening when a couple set a car on fire and fired gunshots into the air outside a police post near SSP Mathura office, creating panic and bringing traffic to a standstill.

The accused, Shubham Choudhary and Anjula Sharma, were reported to have revealed to the police that their intention was to grab eyeballs to announce their marriage. Choudhary was to marry someone else later this year. The wedding was, however, called off after everyone came to know of his relation with Sharma. The two have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, Choudhary had informed his mother and several media persons before setting the car ablaze and firing shots from an illegal firearm. Three children of the man's sister were present when the incident took place. The couple started creating a ruckus after setting the car ablaze and started on a tirade against the state and central governments. According to several reports, the man also set fire to a copy of the Constitution and an IPC book.

Meanwhile, the woman would keep loading the firearm and handing it over to Choudhary who would fire gunshots. After about an hour, a few lawyers present at the spot managed to convince Choudhary to calm down and eventually handed him over to the police. Details of the incident are still emerging.

“It seems that Shubham’s mental condition is not sound. His mother revealed that many people had taken money from Shubham and they were not returning it to him, which has caused Shubham to go into depression. Appropriate action will be taken after a proper investigation in the case,” SSP Mathura Shalabh Mathur told reporters.

