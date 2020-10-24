News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Mathura: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Two In Murder Case

Mathura: Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Two In Murder Case

The district and sessions court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of two people in a murder case. Ashish Chaturvedi, alias Chulli; and Abhishek Chaturvedi, alias Pav, are accused of killing Basant Lal Chaturvedi and Sundar Lal Chaturvedi. The incident had taken place in Mathura's Gali Bhikchand area on June 22 this year.

Mathura, Oct 23: The district and sessions court here on Friday rejected the bail plea of two people in a murder case. Ashish Chaturvedi, alias Chulli; and Abhishek Chaturvedi, alias Pav, are accused of killing Basant Lal Chaturvedi and Sundar Lal Chaturvedi. The incident had taken place in Mathura’s Gali Bhikchand area on June 22 this year.

Since both accused have confessed to their crime, their bail application was rejected by District and Sessions Judge Sadhna Rani Thakur, government counsel Shiv Ram Singh said. Earlier, police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 on each of the accused as they were evading arrest.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 24, 2020, 1:01 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...