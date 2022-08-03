Mathura District Court Rejects Plea Seeking 'Jalabhishek' of Lord Krishna on Mosque Premises

A district court here on Wednesday rejected a revision application seeking permission to perform the "jalabhishek" of Lord Krishna at the Shahi Idgah mosque, which Hindu outfits believe has been built at the birthplace of the deity. The revision petition was filed by Dinesh Sharma, national treasurer of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha.

"The court of Sanjay Chaudhary has rejected the application since the lower court has not passed any final order," District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said. Sharma had sought permission for the "jalabhishek" of the deity, claiming that the real birthplace of Lord Krishna exists inside the mosque.

Several petitions filed in Mathura courts have sought the shifting of the mosque, which according to petitioners has been built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here