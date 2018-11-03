English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mathura Man, Aide Arrested for Killing Lover's Husband and Dumping Body in Well
Superintendent of Police (City) Shravan Kumar Singh said Ankit Kumar was in a illicit relationship with Raj Kumar's wife. He had also borrowed Rs 1,85,000 from Raj Kumar and could not repay.
Mathura: A man and his associate have been arrested for allegedly killing his lover's husband with an axe in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh last month, police said Friday.
Ankit Kumar and his associate Ganpati killed Raj Kumar and dumped his body in a well near Maholi village on October 20, according to the police.
Superintendent of Police (City) Shravan Kumar Singh said Ankit Kumar was in a illicit relationship with Raj Kumar's wife. He had also borrowed Rs 1,85,000 from Raj Kumar and could not repay.
Ganpati, who used to cultivate Raj Kumar's land, failed to pay the rent. They duo then hatched a plan to kill Raj Kumar, the police said.
The axe has also been seized, the police added.
