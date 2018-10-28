Mathura Man Commits Suicide After Wife Refuses to Fast on Karva Chauth

A 21-year-old man hanged himself at his Mathura reportedly after an argument with his wife on her refusal to observe Karva Chauth fast for him on Saturday.According to a report in Times of India, the deceased, identified as Dinesh Jatav of Maghera village, insisted that his wife fast for him as it was their first Karva Chauth. His wife reportedly refused saying she was not well. The reply infuriated Dinesh and he locked himself in his room. He later hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a dupatta.The family members broke the door and rushed him to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said. No formal complaint has been filed yet. The police said they would start the investigation after a complaint is received.