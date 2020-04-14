Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Mathura Private Hospital Nurse Tests Positive for Covid-19, Total Cases in District Rise to Five

A nurse of a private hospital here was found coronavirus positive on Monday, a day after a 14-year-old boy also tested positive for the infection, officials said.

News18

Updated:April 14, 2020, 7:53 AM IST
Mathura Private Hospital Nurse Tests Positive for Covid-19, Total Cases in District Rise to Five
Mathura: A nurse of a private hospital here was found coronavirus positive on Monday, a day after a 14-year-old boy also tested positive for the infection, officials said.

The district administration intensified its containment efforts in the area, the officials said, as the total number of positive cases in the district reached five.

"While one minor was found COVID-19 positive in Oal Village of Mathura on Sunday, a nurse of a private hospital was found positive on Monday," District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said.

"They have been kept in isolation, he said. "After the positive case reported from the Oal village, 40 more samples were taken and sent for testing. Cluster containment measures have been intensified with sanitization of the entire area," he added.

He said, the 14-year-old had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Gopalgarh Bharatpur Markaj on March 9 along with 14 others.

"The group returned from Bharatpur on March 12. Based on a report of the LIU (Local Intelligence Unit), the group was quarantined at the Chaumuha-based private Ayurvedic medical college, and their samples were sent to J.N. Medical College, Aligarh Muslim University.

"Of the 15 samples, reports of 11 has been received. Ten of the received reports were negative, while 14-year-old boy's report was positive.

"A woman from Agra and a man from Fatehpur Sikari, who were admitted at a private hospital here for some other ailments, were found coronavirus positive after they were tested, the DM stated. A nurse of the private hospital was found COVID-19 positive on Monday."

The DM also said that, "containment measures are being implemented in one kilometer radius of the Oal village-based mosque and Andhi Kuiya Markaj Masjid Mathura.

"Some members of Tablighi Jamaat, before they returned to Oal village, had spent a night in Andhi Kuiya Markaj Masjid Mathura after attending Markaj in Delhi."

