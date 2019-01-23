LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Mathura Residents Will Get Clean Yamuna Water Within 15 Months: Nitin Gadkari

The four projects in Mathura would be completed at cost of Rs 511.74 crore, according to an official release issued here.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2019, 9:35 PM IST
File photo of Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI)
Mathura: Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that residents of Mathura will get clean Yamuna water within 15 months.

After laying the foundation stone for Namami Gange Projects in Mathura, he said, "I take a pledge to ensure drinkable Yamuna water within 15 months to residents of Mathura.

These include two sewerage projects. The first is an integrated sewerage infrastructure for the city on Hybrid Annuity Mode with 'One-City-One-Operator' approach and reuse of treated sewage water in Mathura refinery at a cost of Rs 460.45 crore, it said.

The second project is rehabilitation of sewerage infrastructure and augmentation/upgradation of STP in Vrindavan at a cost of Rs 33.82 crore, the release said.

Gadkari said by February 15 an airboat service would start from Delhi to Praygraj.

