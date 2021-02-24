Mathura: Seven Killed After Oil Tanker and Car Collide on Yamuna Expressway

At least seven people were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with an oil tanker near Naujheel police station on the Yamuna Expressway near New Delhi on Tuesday night, an official said.

"Seven persons including two women died after the car they were travelling in collided with an oil tanker on Yamuna Expressway," Mathura senior superintendent of police Gaurav Grover told ANI.

As per preliminary investigations, the oil tanker headed to Agra collided with the divider first. "During the collision, a car came between the tanker and the divider. All those who were travelling in the car are dead. The kin of the deceased have been informed about the incident," Grover said.

Bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem. Further probe is underway, he said.

The incident comes nearly a month after three people were killed and one was seriously injured after a car collided with a truck on Yamuna Expressway. Those killed were identified as Manish (40), Ajit Singh (32) and Pankaj Singh(30), and the fourth occupant of the car has been admitted to PGI Safai with grievous injuries.