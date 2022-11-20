Woman’s Body Found Inside Suitcase Near Yamuna Expressway Identified as 21-Year-Old Delhi Resident

The Mathura murder case took a sensational turn on Sunday after the body of the victim which was found stuffed in a trolley bag near Yamuna Expressway was identified as that of 21-year-old girl Ayushi Yadav, a resident of Delhi’s Badarpur.

The victim’s identity was confirmed by her mother and brother after a photo of Ayushi was released by the Mathura police following the body’s discovery on Friday. The police are currently interrogating the family of the victim to understand the circumstances under which the murder took place.

थाना राया क्षेत्रान्तर्गत एक अज्ञात युवती का शव के शिनाख्त होने के सम्बन्ध में अपर पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर, मथुरा की बाइट। pic.twitter.com/DhK9wJy97R— MATHURA POLICE (@mathurapolice) November 20, 2022

Ayushi’s body was found stuffed in a trolley bag near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura on Friday. According to the police, the body was found wrapped in polythene and had suffered bullet injuries in the chest area.

Furnishing further details into the case, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mathura Abhishek Yadav told Hindustan Times that there were bloodstains on the face and injuries, besides the mark of a gunshot to the chest.

Apart from the injuries sustained by the victim, a ‘kalawa’ and a black thread, and a saree were also retrieved from the bag.

Notably, this incident comes to the fore amidst a chilling investigation carried out by the Delhi police in the Shraddha Walkar case which has been making headlines for the past few weeks.

