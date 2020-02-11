Matia Mahal Election Result 2020 Live Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Matia Mahal (मटिया महल), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Old Delhi region and Central district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Matia Mahal is part of 1. Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Matia Mahal in Old Delhi is the smallest Assembly constituency in Delhi in terms of size. It covers an area of 2.97 square kilometres. Matia Mahal is one of the only four seats in which the Congress came in second in the 2015 Assembly elections. Congress had won zero seats in 2015. Only two of the 70 constituencies in Delhi recorded a higher turnout in 2020 compared to the 2015 Assembly elections: Matia Mahal and Ballimaran.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.51%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,25,772 eligible electors, of which 66,029 were male, 59,717 female and 26 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Matia Mahal in 2020 is 904.41.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Matia Mahal, there are a total of 1959 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,15,944 eligible electors, of which 61,714 were male, 54,212 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,09,130 eligible electors, of which 58,168 were male, 50,945 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,14,178 eligible electors, of which 60,667 were male, 53,503 female.

The number of service voters in Matia Mahal in 2015 was 8. In 2013, there were 8 and in 2008 there were 8.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Asim Ahmed Khan of AAP won in this seat by defeating Shoaib Iqbal of INC by a margin of 26,096 votes which was 32.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 59.23% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Shoaib Iqbal of JDU won in this seat defeating Mirza Javed Ali of INC by a margin of 2,891 votes which was 4.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 31.72% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Shoaib Iqbal of LJP won in this seat defeating Mehmood Zia of INC by a margin of 7,604 votes which was 11.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. LJP had a vote share of 39.56% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 21. Matia Mahal Assembly segment of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Harsh Vardhan won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes this Assembly segment and AAP won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 17 contestants. In 2013, 19 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 19 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Matia Mahal are: Tej Ram (BSP), Mirza Javed Ali (INC), Ravinder Gupta (BJP), Shoaib Iqbal (AAP), Israr Ahmed (RPIA), Suhail Mirza (RRP), Mohd Suhail (IND), Shoaibuddin (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.38%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 69.3%, while it was 65.77% in 2013. In 2008, 56.39% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is 1.08%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 131 polling stations in 21. Matia Mahal constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 131. In 2013 there were 131 polling stations and in 2008, there were 141.

Extent:

21. Matia Mahal constituency comprises of the following areas of Central district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 1 (Part) EB No. 1-84 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 107 Ward No. 107 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 108 (Part) EB No. 85-103 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 109 Ward No. 109 (Urban). 3 municipal wards (Ajmeri Gate, Bazar Sita Ram, Delhi Gate) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Matia Mahal is 2.97 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110002, 110006

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Matia Mahal is: 28°39'45.7"N 77°13'59.9"E.

