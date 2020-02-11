Matiala Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Gulab Singh of AAP is Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Matiala (मटियाला), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and South West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with Haryana. Matiala is part of 6. West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

In terms of population Matiala is the largest Assembly constituency in Delhi. Matiala has 4.2 lakh eligible voters. The highest number of voters in the 18-19 year age group is also in Matiala (7972).

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.05%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 4,23,682 eligible electors, of which 2,28,590 were male, 1,95,075 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Matiala in 2020 is 853.38.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Matiala, there are a total of 7972 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 3,47,396 eligible electors, of which 1,89,676 were male, 1,57,533 female and 30 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,02,877 eligible electors, of which 1,65,609 were male, 1,37,122 female and 26 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,21,957 eligible electors, of which 1,21,957 were male, 1,21,957 female.

The number of service voters in Matiala in 2015 was 151. In 2013, there were 118 and in 2008 there were 90.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Gulab Singh of AAP won in this seat by defeating Rajesh Gahlot of BJP by a margin of 47,004 votes which was 20.22% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 54.91% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Rajesh Gahlot of BJP won in this seat defeating Gulab Singh of AAP by a margin of 4,002 votes which was 2.06% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.11% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Sumesh of INC won in this seat defeating Kamal Jeet of BJP by a margin of 6,629 votes which was 5.08% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.14% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 34. Matiala Assembly segment of West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the West Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 13 contestants. In 2013, 19 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 15 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Matiala are: Gulab Singh (AAP), Rajesh Gahlot (BJP), Sher Singh (BSP), Sumesh Shokeen (INC), Anil Lohchub (RMEP), Akash Shrivastava (SBP), Mohinder Singh (RRP), Surender Kumar (MEP), Sandhya Singh (JNP).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.13%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 67.02%, while it was 64.13% in 2013. In 2008, 58.58% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -5.89%.

Matiala

MATIALA, WEST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 368 polling stations in 34. Matiala constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 318. In 2013 there were 310 polling stations and in 2008, there were 205.

Extent:

34. Matiala constituency comprises of the following areas of South West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 49 (Part) Dindar Pur, Kharkhari Nahar, Kharkhari Jatmal, Khera Dabar and Nangli Sakrawati Villages. Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 53 (Part) EB No. 1-86 & 132-217 Paprawat, Goela Khurd, Qutab Pur, Taj Pur Khurd, Rewla Kham Pur, Pindwala Kalan, Darya Pur Khurd, Sher Pur Deri, Kharkhari Rond, Daulat Pur, Pindwala Khurd, Goman Hera, Jhuljhuli, Sarang Pur, Ghalib Pur, Raota and Deorala Villages. Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 54 (Part) EB No. 225-229 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 55 (Part) Chhawala (Census Town) Hasan Pur, Kangan Heri, Raghu Pur, Badhosra, Nanak Heri, Jhatikra, Asalat Pur Khawad, Shikar Pur and Jain Pur Villages. . 7 municipal wards (Nangli Sakrawati, Kakraula, Dwarka A, Matiala, Dwarka B, Chhawla, Ghuman Hera) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with Haryana.

The total area covered by Matiala is 121.66 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110043, 110059, 110061, 110071, 110073, 110075, 110076, 110078

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Matiala is: 28°35'58.2"N 77°05'15.7"E.

