'Matter of National Security': Punjab CM Had Alerted Centre on Drones Back in November

In November last year, months before the twin explosion at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu on Sunday, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had alerted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the “serious implications” of delivery of weapons and contraband from Pakistan via low-flying Sub-Conventional Aerial Platforms including UAVs and drones.

According to an exclusive report by The Indian Express, the chief minister had written a letter to the Prime Minister and met the Home Minister about the same issue.

Officials told the paper that over the last two years in Punjab, there have been between 70-80 sightings of drones.

The Chief Minister warned that the delivery of long-range weapons from across the border about 5 km deep into Indian territory at a “pre-designated point, through a large-sized drone is a matter of national security concern.”

Meanwhile, the twin explosions that rocked the high-security technical area of Jammu airport in the early hours of Sunday, may have been planned and executed by Pakistan army and ISI, CNN-News18 has learned from top sources in the Intelligence Bureau.

Discussions within closed doors of India’s highest investigating agencies have ruled out involvement of any sleeper cell in Jammu.

“Area of blast and nearby ten kms radius is Hindu majority population. In this area, bringing this size and drone with this much of explosive is impossible. There was no recent input that any such assembly kind of situation is happening," revealed sources.

Meanwhile, one Nadim-ul-Haq has been arrested but is claimed to be no involvement in the blasts. India also has an ongoing ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, which for now, will remain as is.

The initial probe has revealed that impact charge explosive with impact charge technology were used in the blast. “Impact of explosive comes off when after release it comes in contact with surface with force," informed top officials.

The IEDs were dropped from the height of 100 meters.

