Matter of Pride to be Chosen by PM Modi, Says Sculptor Behind Adi Shankaracharya's Kedarnath Idol

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the 12-foot statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya at the seer’s rebuilt Samadhi on Friday, its sculptor joyously saw his “huge responsibility” come to fruition.

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of the statue, said that he was chosen by the PM himself for the task from among various contenders from across the country. “This was a huge responsibility. Every single aspect of the making and would constantly be updated about the progress of the same,” he told Swarajya Magazine.

The 12-feet Shankaracharya idol was sculpted out of a single piece of rock by Yogiraj and his team.

“The people of Karnataka are feeling proud as the idol of Adi Shankaracharya (Hindu philosopher who revived Hinduism in India) was unveiled in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand," he said.

The idol was sculpted in nine months. Seven sculptors worked for more than 12 hours in two shifts under the guidance of Yogiraj. Stone weighing 80 tonnes was carved into an idol weighing 26 to 28 tonnes.

Yogiraj said the idol represents 33-year old Adiguru Shankaracharya. “We have kept in mind that the face of idol should have a cherishing look, it should have a realistic appearance and it should also look beautiful from all 360 degree angles. Have read Shankaracharya’s life history as preparations," he explained.

“It’s a moment of joy for us. After nine months of toil for at least 14 hours a day, we completed the statue of Shankaracharya, which Prime Minister Modi inaugurated at Kedarnath," Yogiraj told PTI.

After completing his MBA, the 37-year old sculptor got a lucrative job but resigned soon after to take up his traditional work.

Yogiraj said when the government decided to install the Shankaracharya statue, it had invited models from sculptors from across the country.

“My model was finally selected and since then the Prime Minister’s office was personally monitoring the progress," the sculptor said. He also said he selected the black granite rock from HD Kote in Mysuru and worked on it with a team of seven people.

“I represent the fifth generation of sculptors in my family. My name was referred by Hampi Kannada University to the Prime Minister’s Office in August 2020 for making of idol. The PMO office had asked to make 25 inches of idol from sculptors across the country. My model was finalised in September 2020," he stated.

After getting the assignment to make a 12-feet tall idol, a meeting was held with the Indian Air Force regarding the idol’s weight and other matters as they had to airlift the idol to Kedarnath. The work was finished by June 2021. The idol was sent to Chamoli airbase by road. From there, it was airlifted to Kedarnath in a special helicopter, he said.

“I reached Kedarnath and installation was done between September 25 and October 25. This is my honour. It was a big responsibility as lakhs of devotees turn out at Kedarnath pilgrimage centre," he expressed his happiness.

At the time of making and when the idol was given the final shape, a large number of people thronged to see the idol in making. “This is a matter of pride that an idol made in Karnataka is going to be installed at pilgrimage centre of Kedarnath. It’s an honour for all sculptors in the state," he said.

Recently, granite stones from Chikkaballapur town in Karnataka were sent to Ayodhya for building the Ram temple.

