    1-MIN READ

    Mau Woman Eloped with Married Lover of Different Faith, Case Filed Under UP's New 'Love Jihad' Law

    UP Police (Image for representation).

    UP Police (Image for representation).

    The matter was reported from Molnaganj under Chiraiyakot police station area where a boy who was allegedly already married had eloped with a girl from different faith just before her marriage on November 30.

    Qazi Faraz Ahmad

    The police in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh have registered a case against 14 people under the ordinance against forced religious conversions after a woman eloped with her lover who belongs to a different religion. The officers said that the man was already married.

    The incident was reported from Molnalganj village under Chiraiyyakot police station in Mau district. Case has also been registered under sections 366, 506 and 3/5 of Uttar Pradesh law against ordinance against forced religious conversions. The police have started taking action after registering the case.

    The matter was reported from Molnaganj under Chiraiyakot police station area where a boy who was allegedly already married had eloped with a girl from different faith just before her marriage on November 30. As soon as the family members came to know about the matter, they informed the police. A case was registered after the father of the girl gave a written complaint.

    Speaking on the issue, Additional Superintendent of Police, Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said, “A boy and a girl from different faiths have eloped from their house in Molnaganj village of Chirayakot police station area. The boy is already married, in which the police have filed a case under the 366, 506 and 3/5 Uttar Pradesh Laws Against forced conversion. The police has started investigating case.”

