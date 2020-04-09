Maundy Thursday 2020 Today: All You Need to Know

Maundy Thursday, which is also known as Covenant Thursday and Holy Thursday, is observed a day before Good Friday. This year the day falls on Thursday (April 9).

As per the beliefs, this day commemorates the Last Supper when Jesus Christ had called 12 of his chosen disciples for supper and had washed their feet.

Washing another person’s feet was considered a lowly job and only servants would do that. Even though his disciples were not comfortable with the act Jesus did so in order to spread the message of humility and to convey that all persons are equal.

As per the Gospel of John, Jesus Christ had told his followers, "If I then, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. For I have given you an example, that you also should do just as I have done to you".

Till date, on Maundy Thursday priests of Church re-enact what Jesus did by washing feet of 12 people. This is basically done to re-enforce the service to mankind teaching.

The Queen, however, does not follow the ritual of washing feet but observes the day by giving away special commemorative coins known as Maundy money. The origin of this tradition dates back to medieval times.

Maundy Thursday 2020 Quotes and Greetings

* “When You Face Problems in Life, Don’t Ask GOD to Take Them Away, Ask Him to Show His Purpose, Ask Ways How to Live a Day Searching His Purpose for You. Holy Maundy Thursday 2020."

*“Holy Thursday, Everybody! Hope You All Have a Safe and Joyous Easter Weekend!”

*“Today Is Holy Thursday, We Commemorate the Last Supper Within Hours Judas Betrays Jesus. God Bless You.”

