Mauni Amavasya 2020: Know the Date, Time and Significance
Mauni Amavasya has different names in different regions. It is known as Chollangi Amavasya in Andhra Pradesh, Darsh Amavasya in some other parts of India.
Image for representation. (AP)
Mauni Amavasya, also known as Maghi Amavasya, is celebrated on the 15th day of the Krishna Paksh of the Magh month in the Hindu calendar.
The day is considered auspicious as it is believed that on this Amavasya, the water of the most sacred river in Hinduism, Ganga turns into 'nectar' and that is why on this day, Hindus take holy dip in the Ganges.
The Mauni Amavasya 2020 falls on Friday, January 24. Mauni Amavasya has different names in different regions. It is known as Chollangi Amavasya in Andhra Pradesh, Darsh Amavasya in some other parts of India.
Associated with the practice of keeping ‘maun’ or mum, the days signifies the learning the virtue of patience and prudence.
Mauni Amavasya 2020: Date and Time
In the 2020, Mauni Amavasya falls on Friday, January 24. The muhurat of Mauni Amavasya starts at 2:17 am on January 24, and ends on 3:11 am at January 25.
Mauni Amavasya 2020: Significance
After taking a holy dip in the Ganga, devotess offer prayers to the sun god on Mauni Amavasya. It is said that donating to poor and needy is also important on the day. The donation should be done while keeping quiet and one should not boast about it later.
