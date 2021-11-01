Mauritius Among 5 More Countries to Recognise India's Vaccination Certificate, Says MEA

Five more countries recognised India’s vaccination certificate, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The MEA took to Twitter to announce that countries, including Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia, have been added to the list of places where the Indian vaccination certificate is valid.

“Mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates continues! Five more recognitions for India’s vaccination certificate, including from Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia," the MEA said on Twitter.

The development comes days after foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla said Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a discussion on mutual recognition of vaccination certificate during his visit to Italy.

Shringla had said that the “issue of vaccination certificate was discussed especially with EU representatives. There was a conversation on mutual recognition of vaccines. A doable mechanism to facilitate easier international travel. Details will be worked out bilaterally. Fact of the matter is that the point PM tried to make (on vaccine certification) has been received. Most countries are quite happy with the idea of facilitating smoother international travel…and feel that we need to collectively work on it."

In early October, foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had announced that Hungary and Serbia agreed to India for mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

In another big relief for the country, earlier on Monday, the Australian government on Monday said that it will accept Covaxin as a “recognised” vaccine for the purpose of establishing a traveller’s vaccination status amid India’s push for global approval for the Bharat Biotech-manufactured vaccine from the WHO.

In a statement, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) of the government of Australia, which regulates and authorises vaccines in the country, said: “In recent weeks, the TGA has obtained additional information demonstrating these vaccines provide protection and potentially reduce the likelihood that an incoming traveller would transmit Covid-19 infection to others while in Australia or become acutely unwell due to Covid19. The supporting information has been provided to the TGA from the vaccine sponsor and/or the World Health Organisation.”

