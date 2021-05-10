Max 50 in Weddings, 5 in Funerals, Malls; Cinemas Shut: Full List For Karnataka Lockdown 2.0

Strict lockdown-like restrictions came into place in Karnataka from Monday as it continues to battle deadly second wave of coronavirus. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa appealed to the people to abide by the guidelines to help curb the spread of the virus. The restrictions will remain in place for the next two weeks in view alarming rise in cases. “As we begin the 14-day strict restriction to break the chain of infection, I request all citizens to follow the guidelines in letter and spirit. Your cooperation is crucial to contain the spread of the virus. Together we can defeat the pandemic," the Chief Minister tweeted.

The roads were barricaded and motorists were warned and allegedly got the stick for venturing out without valid reasons.

Here is a list of what is allowed and what is not in Karnataka for the next two weeks, from May 10 to May 24, in view of the restrictions:

-Flight and train tickets to be considered as passes for movement of persons by personal vehicles/taxis/cab aggregators/autorickshaws to board flight and trains.

- Metro rail services to remain prohibited

- Taxis (including auto rickshaws) and services of cab aggregators to remain prohibited, except while hired for emergency.

-Schools, colleges, educational/coaching institutions to remain shut, online classes allowed.

- Hotels, restaurants, and hospitality services, except those meant for housing health/police, government officials/ healthcare workers/stranded persons including tourists, quarantine facility and Step Down Hospitals. — -Hotels, restaurants and eateries allowed to operate kitchens for take away/home delivery of food items only.

-Cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes,stadium, playgrounds, swimming pools, parks, entertainment parks, clubs, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places to remain closed.

- All social/ political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/other gatherings and large congregations not allowed

-All religious places/ places of worship shall be closed for public.

Following offices of the state government and their autonomous bodies, corporations, etc allowed to function outside containment zones:

- Health, medical education, police, home guards, prisons, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, revenue, and prisons.

-All offices operating and maintaining essential services such as electricity, water, sanitation, etc.

-BBMP, Urban Local Bodies, Deputy Commissioners Office and subordinate Offices.

-Marriages already scheduled are permitted strictly adhering to covid-appropriate behaviour with a maximum of 50 people.

-Cremation/Funeral Cremation/Funerals to be allowed with maximum of 5 people adhering to covid-appropriate behavior

