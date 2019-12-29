Take the pledge to vote

Maximum Age Limit for Chief of Defence Staff Set at 65

The changes have been made in the Army Rules, 1954, according to a notification by the defence ministry.

PTI

Updated:December 29, 2019, 7:51 PM IST
Representative image.

New Delhi: The government has amended rules putting the maximum age limit of 65 years for the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to serve in the post.

In a landmark decision, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Tuesday approved the creation of the CDS who will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to tri-services.

According to rules, the service chiefs can serve for a maximum period of three years or till attaining the age of 62, whichever is early.

