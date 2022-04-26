Maximum All-India Power Demand Met Crosses 201 GW; Govt Says Working to Ensure Uninterrupted Supply

The maximum all India power demand met or the highest supply in a day crossed 201.066 GW at around 2:15 today. With this, it surpassed last year’s maximum demand met of 200.539 GW which occurred on 7th July 2021.

Earlier on April 1 the peak power demand met rose by 12 percent to 198.47 GW showing the impact of the early onset of summer and improvement in commercial and industrial consumption after the easing of lockdown curbs by states. According to the statement by the power ministry, the peak power demand met was 177.20 GW on April 1, 2021.

Experts say that the peak power demand of 198.47GW on April 1, 2022, is in contrast with 176.81 GW in April 2019, showing that electricity requirement is now much above the pre-pandemic level.

Experts are of the opinion that the jump in power demand displays the recovery of economic activities in the country through rising commercial and industrial demand for electricity, especially after the easing of lockdown restrictions by states for curbing coronavirus infections.

Power Minister R K Singh had stated that peak power demand met could cross the 200 GW mark in March itself however for the month, the growth in energy demand was around 8.9%. Further, the demand is expected to reach about 215-220 GW in the months of May-June. The Government and other stakeholders are working together to ensure unhindered power supply and efforts at all fronts are being made and measures are being taken for better utilization of various resources.

The power demand was affected in April 2020 mainly due to lockdown restrictions imposed in view of rising coronavirus infections in the country.

(With inputs from agencies)

