CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#CoronavirusExam Results#RajKundra#MaharashtraRains
Home» News» India» Maximum Temperatures Hover Close to Normal in Punjab, Haryana
1-MIN READ

Maximum Temperatures Hover Close to Normal in Punjab, Haryana

Karnal, Rohtak and Amritsar received rainfall of 7 mm, 0.2 mm and 10 mm, respectively.

Karnal, Rohtak and Amritsar received rainfall of 7 mm, 0.2 mm and 10 mm, respectively.

Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

The maximum temperatures on Saturday stayed close to normal levels in Punjab and Haryana even as a few places received rainfall. Ambala in Haryana recorded a maximum temperature of 37.4 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological (MeT) Department here.

Hisar, Karnal and Narnaul registered their respective minimums at 37.3, 35 and 36 degrees Celsius. Rohtak, Gurgaon and Bhiwani registered their maximum temperatures at 35.9, 36.5 and 37.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their maximum temperatures at 35.6, 36.3 and 36.3 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Karnal, Rohtak and Amritsar received rainfall of 7 mm, 0.2 mm and 10 mm, respectively.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 24, 2021, 20:39 IST