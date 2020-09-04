Maximum Temperatures Hover Close To Normal Range In Hry, Pb

Chandigarh: The maximum temperature at most places in Haryana and Punjab hovered close to normal limits on Friday, the MeT department said. According to the Meteorological department, Chandigarh recorded a high of 34.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a maximum temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius while the mercury settled at 33.5 degrees Celsius in Hisar, it said. The day temperature in Karnal was 34.8 degrees Celsius while Narnaul recorded a high of 35.5 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

In Punjab, rain lashed Amritsar and the city recorded a maximum temperature of 27.3 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal, it said. The day temperature in Patiala was 34.1 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature in Ludhiana was 33.4 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

