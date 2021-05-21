Aaj Ka Panchang, May 21, 2021: Check Out Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details For Friday

Friday, May 21 will mark the Navami of Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakh month in the Hindu calender,as per panchang. The day also marks the auspicious event of Sita Navami, which is Goddess Sita’s birth anniversary. On this day, many women who follow the Hindu religion keep a fast for the long lives of their husbands. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Sita was born on Tuesday in Pushya Nakshatra. It is also believed that Goddess Sita married Lord Rama during Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra.

Since this day is pious for Hindus, many people will do puja according to the auspicious mahurats mentioned in the day’s panchang. Many people are also of the opinion that if they do important activities on the good timings of the day as per the Hindu calendar, it will bear them favourable fruit.

Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset Time:

Sunrise - 5:27 am

Sunset - 7:09 pm

Moonrise - 1:36 pm

Moonset - 2:33 am, May 22

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi Details for May 21

Nakshatra for the day is Purva Phalguni upto 3:23 pm. After that,Uttara Phalguni will begin. The sun will be in Vrishabha rashi while the moon will be in Simha rashi upto 09:07pm, after which it will transition in Kanya rashi. It is the Navami of Shukla Paksha of Vaishakh on May 21.

Shubh Muhurat for May 21:

Brahma Muhurat - 04:04 a,m May 22 to 04:46 am, May 22

Abhijit Muhurat - 11:51 am to 12:45 pm

Godhuli Muhurat - 6:55 pm to 07:19 pm

Amrit Kalam - 09:08 am to 10:42 am May 22

Ashubh Muhurat for May 21:

Rahu Kalam - 10:35 am to 12:18 pm

Gulikai Kalam - 07:10 am to 08:53 am

Varjyam - 10:12 pm to 11:42 pm

Yamaganda - 03:43 pm to 5:26 pm

